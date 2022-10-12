Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $127.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.94 and its 200 day moving average is $150.77. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.93 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on American Water Works to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.83.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

