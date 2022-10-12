Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,017,000 after purchasing an additional 11,904 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $328.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $326.85 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.51.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

