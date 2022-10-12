Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.01 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR opened at $62.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.92. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

