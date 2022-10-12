Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.91 Million Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in TransUnion by 3.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in TransUnion by 20.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in TransUnion by 1.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in TransUnion by 6.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on TransUnion from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

TransUnion Stock Down 1.9 %

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright purchased 25,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TRU opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $55.26 and a twelve month high of $120.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 36.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 6.36%.

TransUnion Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

