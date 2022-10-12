Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 666 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $507.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $345.90 and a 1-year high of $515.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $483.97 and its 200-day moving average is $468.72.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.26%.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.58.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

