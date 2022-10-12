Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Trading Down 16.3% Over Last 7 Days

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.87 or 0.00035947 BTC on major exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market cap of $26.32 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070189 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10730246 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was first traded on January 28th, 2020. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,832,844 tokens. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain. The Reddit community for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is https://reddit.com/r/chiliz. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @twitter and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Chiliz platform. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a current supply of 20,000,000 with 3,832,836 in circulation. The last known price of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is 7.03387743 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $3,946,493.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.