Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.08. 3,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,599. The stock has a market cap of $168.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.41.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.65 million. Research analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Evan Loh sold 44,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $118,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,257,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,593.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 28,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $76,174.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,207,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,819.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 44,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $118,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,257,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,593.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 115,217 shares of company stock worth $306,477 in the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTK. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,448,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 141,251 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 27,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

