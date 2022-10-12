Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on October 31st

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Paramount Resources Trading Down 2.9 %

POU stock traded down C$0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$25.90. 48,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$19.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.34.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$536.20 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 7.130428 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Paramount Resources

POU has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.35.

(Get Rating)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.