Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on October 31st

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.
Paramount Resources Trading Down 2.9 %
POU stock traded down C$0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$25.90. 48,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$19.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.34.
Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$536.20 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 7.130428 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.
