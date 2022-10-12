Paralink Network Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $393,748.64 (PARA)

Paralink Network (PARA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last week, Paralink Network has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Paralink Network has a total market cap of $393,748.64 and approximately $19,645.00 worth of Paralink Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paralink Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010806 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00051695 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10739231 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Paralink Network Token Profile

Paralink Network’s genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Paralink Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,266,217 tokens. Paralink Network’s official Twitter account is @paralinknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Paralink Network is paralink.network. The official message board for Paralink Network is blog.paralink.network.

Paralink Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Paralink Network (PARA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Paralink Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Paralink Network is 0.00118226 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $27,417.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paralink.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paralink Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paralink Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paralink Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

