Pantos (PAN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,176.00

Pantos (PAN) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Pantos token can currently be bought for about $0.0548 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular exchanges. Pantos has a market capitalization of $26.65 million and approximately $3,176.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pantos has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00051663 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070147 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10723848 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pantos Profile

Pantos’ genesis date was March 18th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 486,161,689 tokens. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @pantosio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos. The official website for Pantos is pantos.io.

Pantos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos (PAN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pantos has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pantos is 0.05545473 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $894.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pantos.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

