Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) is Privium Fund Management B.V.’s 7th Largest Position

Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,193,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 3.6% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Privium Fund Management B.V. owned 0.06% of Palantir Technologies worth $10,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 58.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 81.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $1,163,194.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,911,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,064,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $215,387.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,944,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $1,163,194.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,911,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,064,553.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 294,111 shares of company stock valued at $2,926,662. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PLTR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.06. 373,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,025,379. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 3.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $27.11.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

