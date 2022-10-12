Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $224.00

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 224 ($2.71) and last traded at GBX 224 ($2.71), with a volume of 5084 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 229.50 ($2.77).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palace Capital in a research note on Wednesday.

Palace Capital Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £90.70 million and a PE ratio of 388.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 261.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 270.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Palace Capital Announces Dividend

Palace Capital Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Palace Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

(Get Rating)

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

