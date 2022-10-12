Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Up to $1.43

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.43, but opened at $1.47. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 311 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGY. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,660,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,270,000.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

