Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Up to $1.43

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.43, but opened at $1.47. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 311 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGY. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
Pagaya Technologies Stock Down 3.5 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies
Pagaya Technologies Company Profile
Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pagaya Technologies (PGY)
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.