Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 293 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $86.88. 58,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,566,489. The firm has a market cap of $134.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.87. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 87.29%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

