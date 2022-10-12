Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DE. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $359.80. 8,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,994. The company has a market capitalization of $108.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $358.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

