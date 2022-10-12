Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of EFG traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.32. 1,767,957 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.24.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

