Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems makes up approximately 1.8% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,905 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after buying an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 26.5% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,237,000 after buying an additional 271,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $312,407,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Price Performance

NYSE VEEV traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.36. 6,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,356. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.04 and a 52-week high of $327.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 66.77, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.28 and its 200-day moving average is $191.09.

Insider Activity

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $423,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,401,497 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VEEV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.05.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.