Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,141 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 5.6% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Boeing by 1.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 111,274 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $15,213,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its stake in Boeing by 18.4% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 9,979 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 12.5% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.25. The stock had a trading volume of 96,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,266,983. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.36 and its 200 day moving average is $150.63. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94. The stock has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.69.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

