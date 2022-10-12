Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ) Shares Down 0.4%

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.75 and last traded at $19.77. 5,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.84.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 240,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,568 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF were worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

