Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Oxford Square Capital Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ OXSQ traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.96. 128,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,597. The company has a market capitalization of $147.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79. Oxford Square Capital has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $4.47.
Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 101.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Oxford Square Capital Company Profile
Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.
