Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Oxford Square Capital Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ OXSQ traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.96. 128,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,597. The company has a market capitalization of $147.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79. Oxford Square Capital has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $4.47.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 101.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXSQ. Alerus Financial NA purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 9.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 2.1% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 151,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 4.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

