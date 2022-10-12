Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.39-0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. Owens & Minor also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Owens & Minor from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.32. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $49.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $31,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth about $20,483,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 183.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 702,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,941,000 after acquiring an additional 455,191 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,896,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,700,000 after acquiring an additional 168,282 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,730,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,193,000 after acquiring an additional 91,745 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 239.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 82,091 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

