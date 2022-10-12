Outrace Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2,307.54 (ORE)

Outrace (ORE) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Outrace has a market cap of $2,307.54 and $73,420.00 worth of Outrace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Outrace token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Outrace has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001005 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NIX (NIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Galactrum (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Scribe Network (SCRIBE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Outrace Profile

Outrace is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 21st, 2021. Outrace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,000,000 tokens. Outrace’s official website is outrace.game. Outrace’s official Twitter account is @outrace_ore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Outrace Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Outrace (ORE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Outrace has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Outrace is 0.00005016 USD and is down -2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://outrace.game.”

