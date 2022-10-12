Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. CWM LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 13.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 4.9% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 54.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 1.4% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in CDW by 165.7% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDW stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.55. The stock had a trading volume of 25,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.82 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

