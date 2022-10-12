Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,037 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises about 2.0% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 53,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 92,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 9,138 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.40. 74,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,715. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.26. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $66.55.

