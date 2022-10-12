Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.07. 221,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,260,614. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.74 and a 1-year high of $85.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.66 and a 200-day moving average of $65.55.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

