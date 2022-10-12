Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $587,000 Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 63,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 44,110 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 137,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 20,451 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 208.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 700,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,007,000 after purchasing an additional 473,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $42.51. 222,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,583,712. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $42.22 and a one year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.78. The company has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Compass Point downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.03.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

