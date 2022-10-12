Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 38,700 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 297,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,700 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Energy ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $11,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $1,050,000. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $530,000. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 16,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $516,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 143.5% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

IYE traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.49. 105,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,767,239. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.82.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

