Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCG. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000.

FCG traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $25.38. 17,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,049. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $31.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.95.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

