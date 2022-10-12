Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lpwm LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VTV stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,148. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.27 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.85.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

