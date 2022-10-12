Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Stock Price Up 5%

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.37 and last traded at C$3.37. 71,981 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 829,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

Osisko Mining Stock Up 3.4 %

The stock has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -242.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.34.

Insider Activity

Osisko Mining ( TSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Osisko Mining Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Osisko Mining news, Director Bernardo Alvarez Calderon acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$271,188.82. In related news, Senior Officer Andreanne Boisvert purchased 11,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.64 per share, with a total value of C$29,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,040. Also, Director Bernardo Alvarez Calderon bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.55 per share, with a total value of C$127,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,478 shares in the company, valued at C$271,188.82. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 66,000 shares of company stock worth $170,690.

About Osisko Mining

(Get Rating)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.