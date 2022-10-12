Orient Walt Trading Down 4.8% Over Last Week (HTDF)

Orient Walt (HTDF) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Orient Walt coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orient Walt has a market cap of $256,526.30 and $483.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070274 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10743142 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt was first traded on June 1st, 2019. Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

According to CryptoCompare, "Orient Walt (HTDF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Orient Walt has a current supply of 96,000,000 with 92,944,196.47483273 in circulation. The last known price of Orient Walt is 0.00275991 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $531.14 traded over the last 24 hours."

