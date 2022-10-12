Orakuru (ORK) Trading Down 53.8% Over Last 7 Days

Orakuru (ORK) traded down 48.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Orakuru has a market capitalization of $7,678.85 and $96.00 worth of Orakuru was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orakuru token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Orakuru has traded down 53.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00051663 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070147 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10723848 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Orakuru Profile

Orakuru’s total supply is 45,809,095 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,287,036 tokens. The official website for Orakuru is orakuru.io. Orakuru’s official Twitter account is @orakuru_ork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orakuru

According to CryptoCompare, “Orakuru (ORK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Orakuru has a current supply of 45,809,095 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Orakuru is 0.00142986 USD and is down -11.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $98.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://orakuru.io/.”

