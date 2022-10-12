Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Trimmed by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,756 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 18,335 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 55,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 35,926 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Oracle by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 96,280 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after buying an additional 55,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 2.3 %

ORCL stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.86. 328,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,388,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.05. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.