Opium Trading Down 9.5% This Week (OPIUM)

Opium (OPIUM) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 12th. One Opium token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000741 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Opium has a total market cap of $588,836.99 and $39,742.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Opium has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070274 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10743142 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Opium

Opium was first traded on January 25th, 2021. Opium’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,161,204 tokens. The official website for Opium is opium.network. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opium’s official Twitter account is @opium_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Opium

According to CryptoCompare, “Opium (OPIUM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Opium has a current supply of 0 with 4,161,204 in circulation. The last known price of Opium is 0.13993853 USD and is down -12.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $58,268.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://opium.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

