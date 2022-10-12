OpenLink (OLINK) Trading 99.5% Lower Over Last Week

OpenLink (OLINK) traded down 82.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. In the last seven days, OpenLink has traded down 99.5% against the US dollar. One OpenLink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. OpenLink has a market cap of $8,861.11 and approximately $11,272.00 worth of OpenLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034224 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About OpenLink

OpenLink’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. OpenLink’s total supply is 20,200,114 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,165,002 tokens. OpenLink’s official Twitter account is @olinkdao. The official website for OpenLink is open-link.co.

Buying and Selling OpenLink

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenLink (OLINK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. OpenLink has a current supply of 20,200,114 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of OpenLink is 0.01146269 USD and is up 3.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://open-link.co.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

