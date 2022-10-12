Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPHD) Shares Down 7.1%

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPHD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.46. 66,405 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,749% from the average session volume of 3,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Oncology Pharma Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87.

Oncology Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oncology Pharma Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Kalos Therapeutics Inc for exploring treatment opportunities of the COVID-19 virus. The company was formerly known as SourcingLink.net Inc and changed its name to Oncology Pharma Inc in June 2019.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.