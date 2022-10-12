Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
OLLI has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.07.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.71. 16,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,700. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $75.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.69.
Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,301,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $34,979,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $32,824,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,797,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,201,000 after acquiring an additional 620,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,006,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,365,000 after acquiring an additional 518,390 shares in the last quarter.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
