Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

OLLI has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.07.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.71. 16,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,700. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $75.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.69.

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,301,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $34,979,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $32,824,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,797,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,201,000 after acquiring an additional 620,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,006,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,365,000 after acquiring an additional 518,390 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.