Olive Cash Price Down 56.9% Over Last 7 Days (OLIVE)

Olive Cash (OLIVE) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. During the last week, Olive Cash has traded down 56.9% against the US dollar. One Olive Cash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Olive Cash has a total market cap of $12,690.84 and $53,126.00 worth of Olive Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Olive Cash

Olive Cash’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Olive Cash’s total supply is 6,408,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,073,286 tokens. Olive Cash’s official website is olive.cash. Olive Cash’s official Twitter account is @olivecashbsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Olive Cash is olive-cash.medium.com.

Olive Cash Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Olive Cash (OLIVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Olive Cash has a current supply of 6,408,076 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Olive Cash is 0.00210197 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $6.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://olive.cash.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olive Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Olive Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Olive Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

