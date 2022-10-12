OKCash (OK) Price Tops $0.0027

OKCash (OK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 11th. One OKCash coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar. OKCash has a market cap of $229,961.56 and $33.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OKCash Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 86,106,240 coins. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @okcashcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKCash is https://reddit.com/r/okcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OKCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKCash (OK) is a cryptocurrency . OKCash has a current supply of 86,099,293.01036535. The last known price of OKCash is 0.00247676 USD and is down -25.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://okcash.co.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

