Offshift (XFT) Price Hits $0.47 on Top Exchanges

Offshift (XFT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Offshift token can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Offshift has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. Offshift has a market cap of $2.81 million and $56,352.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Offshift alerts:

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005192 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ODUWA (OWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000980 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,411.78 or 1.90010333 BTC.

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Offshift

XFT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2020. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,969,500 tokens. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @offshiftxft and its Facebook page is accessible here. Offshift’s official message board is offshift.io/public/blog.

Buying and Selling Offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Offshift (XFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Offshift has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,969,500 in circulation. The last known price of Offshift is 0.47088423 USD and is up 4.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $87,179.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://offshift.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.