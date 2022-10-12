Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Down 3.6%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.61. 4,399,997 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 8,241,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on OCGN. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Ocugen from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Ocugen Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $355.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43.

Insider Transactions at Ocugen

Ocugen ( NASDAQ:OCGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 150,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,046,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten Castillo sold 42,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $122,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $145,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,000 shares of company stock worth $557,730 over the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ocugen

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 39.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

