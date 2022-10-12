Obyte Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11.52 Million (GBYTE)

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Obyte has a total market capitalization of $11.52 million and approximately $5,644.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Obyte coin can currently be purchased for about $15.18 or 0.00079072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Obyte has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Obyte alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,303.76 or 0.27645011 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Obyte Profile

Obyte’s genesis date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 759,191 coins. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @obyteorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Obyte is https://reddit.com/r/obyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Obyte’s official message board is blog.obyte.org. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org.

Obyte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Obyte (GBYTE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2016. Obyte has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 823,392.33733352 in circulation. The last known price of Obyte is 15.04971928 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $11,023.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://obyte.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Obyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Obyte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.