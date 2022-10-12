Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 908 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $5,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,893,000 after buying an additional 37,011 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 835,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,394,000 after purchasing an additional 32,923 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 6.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 640,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,682,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 638,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,351,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 3.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 354,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,413,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:LFUS traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $199.04. 1,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $194.72 and a one year high of $334.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.16.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.23. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $618.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.08 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LFUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.67.

About Littelfuse

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.