Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 6,466 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,466 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics Public comprises 0.9% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $5,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 155,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on HZNP shares. SVB Leerink lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.22.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ HZNP traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $62.48. The stock had a trading volume of 62,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.28). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Horizon Therapeutics Public

In related news, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares in the company, valued at $49,669.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sean M. Clayton bought 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $400,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

