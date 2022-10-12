Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 2,565 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Endava by 22.6% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,780,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,864,000 after purchasing an additional 328,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Endava by 115.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,007,000 after purchasing an additional 459,000 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Endava by 50.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,835,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Endava by 126.0% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 531,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,685,000 after purchasing an additional 296,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Endava in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,236,000. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAVA stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,443. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.45. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $62.85 and a 1 year high of $172.41.

A number of brokerages have commented on DAVA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Endava from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Endava from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.11.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

