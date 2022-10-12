Oak Ridge Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,588 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 3.0 %

Intuit stock traded up $11.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $394.85. 24,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,791. The company’s 50-day moving average is $435.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $423.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The firm has a market cap of $111.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 43.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $544.47.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

