Oak Ridge Investments LLC Reduces Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 44,529 shares during the period. Lantheus makes up 1.0% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.15% of Lantheus worth $6,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 127.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 572,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,815,000 after purchasing an additional 320,846 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Lantheus by 21.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth $1,773,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $26,680.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,441,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $26,680.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,441,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $414,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,893 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,558.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,563 shares of company stock worth $4,231,324. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $66.86. The company had a trading volume of 13,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,273. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $87.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 155.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. Lantheus had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

