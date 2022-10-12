Oak Ridge Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Unilever stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.56. The company had a trading volume of 91,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,563. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $54.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.4555 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UL. DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

