Oak Ridge Investments LLC Increases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 689,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $447,744,000 after purchasing an additional 32,010 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.40, for a total value of $315,604.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,322 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,291. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:NOW traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $371.47. The stock had a trading volume of 25,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,064. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $366.88 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.02, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $441.13 and a 200 day moving average of $463.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $589.13.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

