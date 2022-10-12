Oak Ridge Investments LLC Increases Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,745 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,139 shares during the period. R1 RCM accounts for about 1.2% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $8,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in R1 RCM by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 110,021 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 68,493 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in R1 RCM by 11,199.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 314,797 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $26,600,000 after buying an additional 312,011 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in R1 RCM by 11,684.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,400 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after buying an additional 303,800 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in R1 RCM by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 114,525 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 43,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. 49.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCM traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $17.32. 34,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,524. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 97.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.00. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.37 and a twelve month high of $27.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $391.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.29 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other R1 RCM news, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $113,620.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,262,985.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other R1 RCM news, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $113,620.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,262,985.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $306,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,754,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,925,343.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,449,056 shares of company stock worth $317,717,189. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

